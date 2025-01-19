Once operational, the production of the two units will substitute imports of high-end steel required by the entire automotive sector, promoting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, said ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

New Delhi: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India on Sunday said it is set to commission two production lines at its Gujarat-based facility this year to produce advanced automotive steel products.

The company, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, said that once operational, the production of the two units will substitute imports of high-end steel required by the entire automotive sector, promoting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

In addition, all the products will match the quality standards of parent companies ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, the company said in a statement.

Some of the offerings currently available globally will also be manufactured for the first time in India, it added.

The new lines -- a Continuous Galvanizing Line (CGL) and a Continuous Galvanizing and Annealing Line (CGAL), embedding the technical know-how of the parent companies -- are expected to be fully operational in 2025, it said.

These two facilities will be part of the upcoming Cold Rolling Mill 2 (CRM2) complex at its flagship plant in Hazira, Gujarat, it added.

The expansion aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality, value-added automotive steel in India, which currently stands at 7.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) for flat steel and is projected to grow by 6-7 per cent annually, the company said.

"The dedicated two units mark a significant step toward our goal of providing high-quality, premium steel solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the automotive sector," Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said.

"With our wide range of products and services, we are well-positioned and preferred choice among automotive manufacturers," he added.

Once operational, these additions will not only enable the company to indigenously produce new offerings that are widely recognised globally but also help grow its portfolio as well as market share, Oommen said.