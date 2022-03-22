Are MSMEs ready for private equity, venture capital? What experts say

In India, the MSME sector is the key source of employment and plays an important part in the overall economy. However, like their larger peers, MSME also needs access to quality capital to stay afloat, grow, and transform. “Though there are investment sources available in the form of banks and NBFCs, there is an inherent benefit with PE capital. Contrary to a short debt, a PE company provides capital for the long run. Moreover, PE players also get involved with the strategy and management of the company and can share valuable expertise, which can help MSMEs to eventually scale up fast. It is not just the capital alone but the long-term expertise, which can be the game-changer," said Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore.