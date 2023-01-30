ARENQ ties up with Lucas TVS to boost distribution of its EV powertrain products in India1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:58 PM IST
- The strategic association aims to boost Lucas TVS’s EV motor and controller distribution while equipping the team at ARENQ with maintenance and troubleshooting solutions
NEW DELHI : Arenq, a leading manufacturer and distributor of storage batteries, has forged a three-year partnership with the Chennai-based Lucas TVS, the company said in statement.
