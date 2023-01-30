NEW DELHI : Arenq, a leading manufacturer and distributor of storage batteries, has forged a three-year partnership with the Chennai-based Lucas TVS, the company said in statement.

The strategic association aims to boost Lucas TVS’s EV motor and controller distribution while equipping the team at ARENQ with maintenance and troubleshooting solutions.

ARENQ intends to distribute 50,000 motors and controllers by Lucas TVS to different industry segments. It will include motors with a capacity of 1KW to 15KW for various applications include two-wheelers, high-speed passenger autos, and pick-up vans.

As a part of this association, Lucas TVS will train ARENQ engineers in the maintenance and troubleshooting of the products to provide consumers with immediate service. This will further enable ARENQ’s plan to set up motors and controller service centers PAN India.

“This collaboration is a step towards bolstering the EV powertrain industry in India. Our robust sales and service expertise, combined with Lucas TVS’s 60+ years of motor manufacturing expertise, will provide automakers with high-end support. Also, we are looking forward to bolstering the capabilities of our team through this association," said V G Anil, Head of Operations, ARENQ.

“We are delighted to partner with Sunlit Power Pvt Ltd, which has the potential to transform the distribution processes of motors and controllers in India. While we have been the early entrants for indigenously developed & manufactured motors & controllers this association would helps in greatly improving our customer reach across different sectors. We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to working with the team at ARENQ," said Babu KSV, Business Head of Lucas TVS.

ARENQ serves a variety of industry sectors, including agriculture, defense, petrochemicals, and refineries, by providing best-in-class USP batteries, energy storage solutions, and EV and solar batteries.