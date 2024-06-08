As Europe’s carbon tax hovers closer, India rushes steelmakers to go green
Summary
- With just six months left for the European Union's carbon tax on steel and other imports to kick in, India is asking the country's steel producers to adopt carbon-capture technologies and replace coal with green hydrogen to fire their furnaces
NEW DELHI : India’s steel ministry has asked all major exporters of the alloy to focus on reducing their carbon footprint as the European Union prepares to tax companies that do not meet its environmental standards.