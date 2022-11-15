ASML plays the very long chip game

A radical boost in production capacity, therefore, doesn’t come easily or without risk in the highly cyclical market for chipmaking gear. But ASML has some big advantages. It is the world’s only producer of EUV lithography tools, and those tools are vital for chip makers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Intel and Samsung to remain competitive at the so-called leading edge of manufacturing. Even chip makers that are reducing capital expenditures elsewhere are unlikely to cancel their ASML orders for fear of being sent to the back of the line: The company’s backlog now totals €38 billion, or nearly two years of revenue at its current run rate.