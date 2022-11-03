Attero to set up Rs600 crore lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Telangana

KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT & Industries, Telangana, said, “Telangana has been a pioneer in fostering a climate that would encourage the use of zero-emission vehicles. We were one of the first states to introduce the ‘EV & ESS’ policy in 2020. The EV ecosystem is thriving in the state and we are glad that Attero will also be a significant part of the ecosystem. We are happy that the company is investing to establish a new facility in Telangana that will generate employment opportunities."