NEW DELHI : German automobile manufacturer Audi AG has brought back its popular Q7 sports utility vehicle (SUV) to the Indian market, and hopes the locally produced seven-seater will be instrumental in driving volumes for the brand in the country.

The Q7 will be Audi’s fourth made-in-India car and along with the Q5, A4, and A6, will account for nearly 80% of its sales here, Balbir Dhillon, chief of Audi in India said in an interview. It will also increase its electric car sales in India by more than two times this year, he said.

Audi had halted sales of its Q series of cars in India in the wake of the country’s shift to the Bharat Stage VI emission standards for vehicles in the first quarter of 2020. The luxury automaker pivoted from selling a petrol and diesel portfolio in India to a petrol and EV strategy, discontinuing the sales of the diesel powered Q7 and Q5.

“We sell more than one variant of each of the four models we produce locally, totalling nine domestically-made variants that will drive almost 80% of our volumes in India. Most of our sales will be through these cars because it gives us price efficiencies and we’re able to reach the masses within the luxury space," Dhillon said.

The remaining 20% of the company’s sales will still be driven by fully built-up units (FBUs), or imported cars, as volumes for the more expensive and exclusive cars do not justify localization yet, he said.

Since July 2021, Audi has launched five electric cars under the E-tron umbrella in India. Each model is imported, and attracts duties of more than 100%.

Even as Audi’s EVs are a niche play and cost upwards of ₹1 crore, the automaker expects to more than double its sales this year compared with last year, albeit on a low base (as the cars were only sold in H2 of 2021).

“If we had imported twice the number of cars we had initially imported, we would have sold them easily. We were conservative in our initial imports and now we are asking the Audi headquarters to allocate more cars to us," Dhillon said. The electric cars are sold out till March, he said. Deliveries will only happen after April and the average waiting time for Audi’s portfolio is between two and six months.

Audi aims to expand its customer base at the bottom of the pyramid, with more affordable offerings such as the Q2, and mid-sized sedan Audi A4.

“We work through two verticals to expand our customer base at the bottom, affordable new cars and pre-owned cars," Dhillon explained. The prices of cars in this segment have increased rapidly over the last few years, he pointed out. The price of an entry-level luxury car has gone up to more than ₹40 lakh ex-showroom, compared to close to ₹30 lakh four-five years ago.

A mix of factors, including commodity price and general inflation, shipping costs, and forex rates have contributed to this steep increase.

“However, the gap between non-luxury segment and the luxury segment is now becoming narrower as new players have entered the market on the higher end of the mass market," Dhillon explained.

Audi is also expanding its pre-owned car business, Audi Approved Plus, to cater to this segment. “We have increased the number of Audi Approved Plus showrooms from seven in the beginning of last year to 14 by the end of last year. This year, we will have 20 showrooms to make more affordable options available to customers who want to enter the Audi fold and then eventually move up the brand."

