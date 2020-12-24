OPEN APP
Aurobindo Pharma inks pact with COVAXX to develop vaccine for coronavirus
Aurobindo Pharma has the capacity of manufacturing 220 million doses in multi-dose presentation. (Bloomberg)

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 12:47 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Aurobindo Pharma has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufacture Covid-19 vaccine UB-612 for India and UNICEF
New Delhi: Aurobindo Pharma has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufacture UB-612, the first multitope peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, for India and UNICEF, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

“We are proud to partner with COVAXX in developing the first-ever synthetic peptide-based vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This vaccine has immense potential in eliminating shedding, and hence containing, the spread of the pandemic," Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan said.

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

COVAXX is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial for the vaccine candidate.

As per the agreement, the Hyderabad-based firm has obtained the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and sell COVAXX's UB-612 vaccine in India and to UNICEF, as well as non-exclusive rights in other select emerging and developing markets.

The drug major has the capacity of manufacturing 220 million doses in multi-dose presentation and is building additional facilities to have a total capacity of nearly 480 million doses by June 2021.

"During this global health crisis response, we must establish partners with the strongest capabilities, like Aurobindo, to prioritise the development and the delivery of our vaccine," COVAXX co-founder and CEO Mei Mei Hu said.




