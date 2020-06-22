Auto firms cut back on overseas investments

For instance, M&M, which was in talks with the South Korean government for a bailout of SsangYong Motors, said on 12 June that it will not make further investments in the subsidiary. M&M has also decided to shut down its US-based electric scooter unit, GenZe, to control mounting losses. The two units accounted for about 80% of M&M’s overall losses from international operations. The company will, however, continue to back overseas units, which have a clear path to profitability, with a target of 18% return on equity (ROE) within 3-5 years. It will also finance subsidiaries having a clear quantifiable strategic impact, even if there is a lag in achieving profitability, said company officials.