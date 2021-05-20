Auto industry ends FY21 with a bang after weak beginning

“From the festive season in October, demand for vehicles picked up and it continued in the fourth quarter as well as the middle class was not much impacted by the first wave. Also, the shift to personal mobility and recovery in economic activity positively impacted sales. The last quarter could have been even better had there been no shortage of semiconductor-based parts. Most companies except two-wheelers were expecting the demand momentum to continue in FY22," said an analyst with a foreign brokerage.

