Auto makers retreat from 50 years of ‘just in time’ manufacturing
- Pressured by pandemic, the hyperefficient supply-chain model pioneered by Toyota, is under assault
Toyota Motor Corp. is stockpiling up to four months of some parts. Volkswagen AG is building six factories so it can get its own batteries. And, in shades of Henry Ford, Tesla Inc. is trying to lock up access to raw materials.
The hyperefficient auto supply chain symbolized by the words “just in time" is undergoing its biggest transformation in more than half a century, accelerated by the troubles car makers have suffered during the pandemic. After sudden swings in demand, freak weather and a series of accidents, they are reassessing their basic assumption that they could always get the parts they needed when they needed them.
