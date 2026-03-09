Auto component makers are pitching powertrain-agnostic portfolios as the best way to address uncertainty about which technologies will dominate roads amid the shift away from combustion engines.
Clean fuel confusion prompts part-makers to chart tech-agnostic path
SummaryAs global carmakers pivot away from an EV-only strategy, Indian part-makers are shifting toward ‘powertrain-agnostic’ portfolios that support electric, hybrid, and internal combustion platforms simultaneously. The strategic hedge allows suppliers to remain resilient in changing times.
