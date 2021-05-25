Auto parts makers request for resumption of production in Karnataka

A team comprising Kamal Bali, former chairman of CII, Karnataka, T R Parasuraman, president, Bangalore Chamber of Commerce and Satish Machani, chairman, ACMA, Karnataka, today met the Chief Minister to appraise him of the situation and assured him that all appropriate strict Covid-19 protocols will be followed by the industries. They also informed him that companies will continue to help the state with their Corporate Social Responsibility related activities to help mitigate the adverse impacts of the explosive rise in Covid cases, the industry bodies said in a statement.