Auto Sector: Passenger Vehicle sales volume growth estimated to decelerate to 3-5% in FY25

  • Utility Vehicles (UVs) grew at a CAGR of 15.51% between FY13 and FY24 as consumer preference shifted towards UVs that offered better and innovative designs, new models, technological, functional and safety features.

Ankit Gohel
First Published11:11 AM IST
Electric Vehicle sales volume is expected to surge to around 1.3 lakh - 1.5 lakh in FY25, led by improving penetration rate.
Electric Vehicle sales volume is expected to surge to around 1.3 lakh - 1.5 lakh in FY25, led by improving penetration rate.(Photo: Reuters)

The volume growth of the Passenger Vehicles (PV) industry in FY25 is estimated to be moderate on account of a high base effect from FY24, a shrinking order book, and the expectation of persistently subdued demand for entry-level variants in FY25.

According to a CareEdge Rating report, the PV segment is expected to witness moderate volume growth of around 3-5% in FY25 after volumes grew by 7.4% in FY24.

Also Read: How Hyundai India IPO may affect Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and M&M shares?

However, the industry is poised to sustain its sales momentum, bolstered by the strong demand for new model launches and SUVs and the expectation of interest rate cuts in the second half of FY25. 

“While the market for premium vehicles is predicted to thrive, driven by a surge in demand for luxury and high-end models, entry-level variants are likely to see continued diminished demand due to a downturn in both rural and urban markets,” said Hardik Shah, Director at CareEdge Ratings.

Also Read: Morgan Stanley forecasts 15.3% CAGR in Indian infrastructure investments over next five years

The rural sector is feeling the pinch as entry-level vehicles are becoming more expensive, whereas urban consumers are increasingly opting for SUVs, reflecting a shift in market preferences, Shah added.

Utility Vehicles

Utility Vehicles (UVs) grew at a CAGR of 15.51% between FY13 and FY24 as consumer preference shifted towards UVs that offered better and innovative designs, new models, technological, functional and safety features. 

The UV segment has consistently outperformed the PV industry growth rate for the past decade. In FY24, for the first time, UV sales volume stood higher than Passenger cars and vans, the CareEdge report said.

Also Read: Indian steel exports struggle against China’s ultra-cheap shipments

It added that UVs currently account for over 55% of all new PV sales, and their share in overall PV sales is expected to rise further over the medium term.

Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicle (EV) sales recorded 90% YoY growth in FY24 with volumes at 90,432 units. Analysts expect EV sales volume to surge to around 1.3 lakh - 1.5 lakh in FY25, led by improving penetration rate.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeIndustryManufacturingAuto Sector: Passenger Vehicle sales volume growth estimated to decelerate to 3-5% in FY25

Most Active Stocks

ICICI Bank

1,175.15
05:41 AM | 25 JUN 2024
5.15 (0.44%)

Bharat Electronics

312.15
05:42 AM | 25 JUN 2024
2.45 (0.79%)

HDFC Bank

1,698.10
05:42 AM | 25 JUN 2024
26 (1.55%)

Ashok Leyland

242.90
05:42 AM | 25 JUN 2024
2.7 (1.12%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,894.50
05:39 AM | 25 JUN 2024
142.65 (8.14%)

Raymond

2,769.30
05:39 AM | 25 JUN 2024
161.1 (6.18%)

Olectra Greentech

1,836.00
05:39 AM | 25 JUN 2024
97.1 (5.58%)

Timken India

4,646.05
05:39 AM | 25 JUN 2024
202.25 (4.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,976.00-1,079.00
    Chennai
    73,620.00-654.00
    Delhi
    72,689.00-1,803.00
    Kolkata
    73,119.00-1,082.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue