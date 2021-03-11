Automakers to witness swift recovery in margins despite rise in input cost

“Our analysis of 800 listed companies shows that salary cuts made in the first quarter of this fiscal have largely been restored by the manufacturing sector, while the IT sector is continuing to offer raises. Consequently, sentiment among urban consumers, who account for a crucial 65% of passenger vehicle sales and 40% of two-wheeler sales, has improved. This, and the buoyancy in rural income, augur well." said Pushan Sharma, associate director, Crisil Research.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}