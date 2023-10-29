Mint Primer: Cruise's safety pit stop revs up who's-at-the wheel debate

But what about safety?

Firms must be held accountable when their autonomous vehicles cause traffic jams, accidents, or deaths. There also needs to be clarity on how insurance firms will tackle cases of driverless cars being tampered with or getting stolen. Artificial intelligence algorithms should be able to explain why and how they make driving decisions. For example, Microsoft-backed self-driving carmaker Wayve has developed a technology called LINGO-1 that can explain to drivers how its AI is “thinking" and making decisions.