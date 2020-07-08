Bangladesh has some readymade lessons for India

As T.N.Ninan writes in The Turn of the Turtoise: “Rigid laws prevent flexibility in manning for a seasonal industry… India has only three or four garment makers with turnover in excess of $100 million." Hence, the turnaround time of Indian firms from order to delivery is 63 days. In Bangladesh, this turnaround time is far less at 50 days. Also, it takes only one day for a consignment to reach a port in Bangladesh. In India, it can take as many as 10 days for a consignment to reach a port. All such factors are barriers to creating scale.