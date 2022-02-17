Battery swapping policy to level the playing field for operators

One of the longstanding asks of energy service providers in the battery swapping space has been to iron out anomalies in goods and services tax (GST) rates and FAME-II incentives for EVs that offer direct charging solutions, vis-à-vis those that are sold with batteries-as-a-service (BaaS). The people cited above said that the draft policy will look to extend FAME-II subsidies to battery swapping operators and BaaS providers and also bring the GST rate on swapping services (18%) down to compete with EVs with plug-in charging models (5%).