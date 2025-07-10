Small cars face a stricter fuel efficiency threat even as sales crater. Will there be a rethink?
10 Jul 2025
Summary
Bureau of Energy Efficiency is exploring possible ways to ease proposed emission caps for small cars amid plummeting demand.
India’s top energy efficiency agency is exploring possible ways to ease proposed emission caps for small cars amid plummeting demand, according to two people aware of the matter, even as electric vehicle makers oppose such a relief.
