BHEL to install electronic system in 80 Vande Bharat sleeper class trains: Mahendra Nath Pandey

BHEL to install electronic system in 80 Vande Bharat sleeper class trains: Mahendra Nath Pandey3 min read 15 Jun 2023, 08:28 PM IST
The minisrter praised the robust policies implemented by the government, which have contributed to the nation’s phenomenal rise under the visionary leadership of PM Modi
New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured a contract to supply and install electronic systems in 80 Vande Bharat sleeper class trains for the Indian Railways, said Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×