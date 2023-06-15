BHEL to install electronic system in 80 Vande Bharat sleeper class trains: Mahendra Nath Pandey

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured a contract to supply and install electronic systems in 80 Vande Bharat sleeper class trains for the Indian Railways, said Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey on Thursday.

“BHEL has bagged the order to supply 80 Vande Bharat sleeper class trains to the Indian Railways. The electronic systems to be installed in these trains will be manufactured by BHEL. He stated that the nation’s first Coal to Methanol (CTM) pilot plant manufactured by BHEL was dedicated to the nation in January, 2022," a statement from the union ministry of heavy industries quoted him as saying.

Speaking on the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi government, the minisrter praised the robust policies implemented by the government, which have contributed to the nation’s phenomenal rise under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the crucial role of the manufacturing sector in achieving the goal of a self-reliant nation, as emphasized through initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Furthermore, Pandey highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) in building a self-reliant India. He noted that the manufacturing of several components that were previously imported from other countries has now commenced in India, leading to the creation of new employment opportunities.

The minister also discussed the government’s initiatives in the automobile sector, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which aims to promote domestic manufacturing of auto components and Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products.

The introduction of the PLI scheme is expected to boost the manufacturing of components such as sunroofs, automatic brakes, pollution warning systems, and tire pressure monitoring systems, while generating around 1.48 lakh jobs in the sector.

The minister further highlighted the progress made in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) under the ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME)’ scheme. He mentioned that significant reductions in carbon emissions have been achieved through the sale of 5.80 lakh electric two-wheelers, 74,063 electric three-wheelers, 6,784 electric four-wheelers, and 3,738 electric buses. The government has also collaborated with three oil marketing companies to establish 7,432 EV charging stations at petrol pumps along highways.

In addition to these initiatives, Pandey acknowledged the growth of Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL) in the tea industry, which achieved a record-breaking 431% growth in tea exports compared to the previous year. He emphasized the importance of reducing imports and increasing domestic production and manufacturing to achieve self-reliance.

The minister also highlighted the advancements in the defense sector, with India becoming self-reliant in manufacturing super rapid cannons for the Indian Navy. These cannons, manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), possess enhanced capabilities to hit targets at longer distances. BHEL has already supplied 44 cannons to the Indian Navy, with production underway for an additional 54 cannons.

The minister added that to provide support for common technology development and service infrastructure the ministry of heavy industry has notified the scheme for enhancing competitiveness in the Indian capital goods sector phase-I on 25 January, 2022.

The scheme has a total financial outlay of ₹1207 crore including budgetary support of ₹975 crore and industry contribution of ₹232 crore.

He mentioned that under Phase-I of the scheme for enhancing competitiveness in Indian capital goods sector, a total of 27 projects with a project cost of ₹909.38 crore have been approved so far and ₹197.50 crore has already been sanctioned for the approved projects in FY 2022-23.