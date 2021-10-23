Biden could use National Guard to help with supply chain bottlenecks

The U.S. supply chain has struggled to adapt to a crush of imports, as consumers shifted from services to home goods, including electronics, and as businesses rush to restock pandemic-depleted inventories. Hundreds of thousands of containers got stuck at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, the West Coast gateways that move more than a quarter of all U.S. imports. Waiting times stretched to three weeks. Shortages of truck drivers and warehouse workers have also posed problems across supply chains.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}