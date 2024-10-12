Bijon Nag, the entrepreneur who personified what Bengal could have been
Summary
- IFB Industries, the company he set up, offers a hint of the promise that Bengal once held out – and that has sadly remained unfulfilled.
Bengal has for many decades failed to produce the kind of entrepreneurship that was once its hallmark as the heartbeat of Indian business. With the exception of men such as Sanjiv Goenka and Purnendu Chatterjee, there have been few noteworthy successors to such legendary businessmen as Dwarkanath Tagore, Ramdulal Sarkar, R N Mookerjee and Alamohan Das.