Boeing’s Other Big Problem: Fixing Its Space Program

Boeing’s Other Big Problem: Fixing Its Space Program11 min read . 02:26 PM IST
The company’s space ambitions, which have been dogged by errors and cost overruns, will soon face a major test
Boeing Co.’s engineering failures didn’t begin or end with the 737 MAX. Its once-dominant space program, which helped put Americans on the moon five decades ago, has also struggled.
The company’s biggest space initiatives have been dogged by faulty designs, software errors and chronic cost overruns. It has lost out on recent contracts with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to return science experiments and astronauts to the moon, amid low rankings on price and technical merit. Boeing needs revenues from its defense and space arm, which makes everything from military jets to satellites, as a safety net as it navigates through the MAX crisis and slowed demand for new commercial jets in the pandemic.
