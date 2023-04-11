Brand India label to adorn domestic steel products soon

Both SAIL and JSL have now been successfully integrated with the Made in India platform. Apart from the branding Indian steel industry, ministry of steel is also engaging with the stakeholders from the steel industry and the government departments and ministries such as Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MOEFCC), Ministry of Power, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), NITI Aayog etc. to work out a strategy to decarbonise Indian steel sector.