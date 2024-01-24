Budget 2024: Apparel exporters seek tax incentives to boost manufacturing
Apparel exporters body AEPC says a uniform GST rate of 5 per cent should be levied across the entire MMF (man-made fibre) value chain (fibre, yarn and fabric)
New Delhi: Apparel exporters body AEPC on Wednesday sought tax incentives such as uniformity in GST and enhanced interest subsidies to boost domestic manufacturing and India's outbound shipments.
Next Story
₹541.94.34%
₹458.651.1%
₹2,6561.23%
₹1,379.50.2%
₹130.13.88%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message