Budget 2024: Govt plans duty reforms, tax tweaks to boost local manufacturing
Summary
- Govt aims to remove irritants for merchants claiming tax refunds and tweak tariffs to make investments more viable
- Customs duty changes are expected in the Budget for items related to consumer electronics and medical devices
New Delhi: The government may propose easing procedural hurdles, rectifying tax anomalies, and recalibrating customs duties in the upcoming Union Budget to bolster domestic industries, according to sources familiar with the matter.