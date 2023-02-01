Budget: Govt cuts customs duty on parts for mobile phone, TV open cell
The government has reduced customs duty on camera lens for camera module and input/sub parts for lens of camera module of mobile phone from 2.5% to zero. Specified chemicals or items for manufacture of pre-calcined ferrite powder, for palladium tetra amine sulphate for manufacture of parts of connectors have been exempted from customs duty
New Delhi: The government will reduce customs duty on import of some parts for mobile phone manufacturing and on open cells used in the manufacturing of television sets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday while announcing the Union Budget for 2023-24.
