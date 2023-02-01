Budget: Govt cuts customs duty on parts for mobile phone, TV open cell

The government has reduced customs duty on camera lens for camera module and input/sub parts for lens of camera module of mobile phone from 2.5% to zero. Specified chemicals or items for manufacture of pre-calcined ferrite powder, for palladium tetra amine sulphate for manufacture of parts of connectors have been exempted from customs duty. Additionally, customs duty on parts for manufacture of open cells of TV panels has been reduced to 2.5% from 5%.