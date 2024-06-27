Building a new factory? Budget may extend concessional tax rate for a year
Summary
- The concessional 15% corporate tax rate ran from FY20 till FY23, and was extended till the end of FY24. The number of new manufacturing companies getting registered has risen during this period.
NEW DELHI : The Union budget in July is likely to restore the concessional 15% corporate tax rate for new manufacturing facilities, a scheme introduced in 2019 that expired on 31 March this year, two persons aware of the matter said.