NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the ₹6,322 crore production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel that is expected to attract investments of around ₹40,000 crore.

The decision is part of India’s playbook of creating global manufacturing champions in India and bring the country at par with global steel making majors such as South Korea and Japan.

India is trying to attract firms who are exploring a China-plus-one strategy for production. With the disruptions caused in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that originated in China, several firms are looking to leverage the incentives offered under this scheme to set up manufacturing base in India.

"The duration of the scheme will be five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28.With a budgetary outlay of ₹6,322 crore, the scheme is expected to bring in investment of approximately ₹40,000 crore and capacity addition of 25 MT for speciality steel. The scheme will give employment to about 5,25,000 people of which 68,000 will be direct employment," the government said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi in February invited global firms to take advantage of the ₹1.97 trillion PLI schemes for 13 sectors and expand their manufacturing in India. The plan involves removing sectoral disabilities and creating economies of scale to develop complete component eco-systems in India.

“Speciality steel has been chosen as the target segment because out of the production of 102 million tonnes (MT) steel in India in 2020-21, only 18 MT value added steel/speciality steel was produced in the country. Apart from this out of 6.7 million tonnes of imports in the same year, approximately 4 million tonnes import was of specialty steel alone resulting in forex outgo of approximately ₹30,000 crore," the statement added.

The PLI scheme for speciality steel comes in the backdrop of a robust demand for steel and high prices. Also, the government has lined up a large infrastructure capital expenditure plan that will require steel as a major input.

“It is expected that the speciality steel production will become 42 MT by the end of 2026-27. This will ensure that approximately 2.5 lakh crore worth of speciality steel will be produced and consumed in the country which would otherwise have been imported. Similarly, the export of specialty steel will become around 5.5 million tonnes as against the current 1.7 MT of specialty steel getting forex of ₹33,000 crore," the statement added.

The domestic steel industry welcomed the move.

“This scheme will play a pivotal role in enabling growth by promoting investments for the steel industry that historically has contributed immensely towards nation-building, and continues to do so. We are confident that this milestone will also strengthen Governments’ vision of building a true ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat, which in turn will go a long way in accentuating India’s overall economic growth," Bhaskar Chatterjee , secretary general of Indian Steel Association said in a statement.

