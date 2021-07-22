Cabinet approves 6,322 cr PLI scheme for specialty steel

“It is expected that the speciality steel production will become 42 MT by the end of 2026-27. This will ensure that approximately 2.5 lakh crore worth of speciality steel will be produced and consumed in the country which would otherwise have been imported. Similarly, the export of specialty steel will become around 5.5 million tonnes as against the current 1.7 MT of specialty steel getting forex of ₹33,000 crore," the statement added.