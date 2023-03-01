Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Manufacturing /  Cabinet approves contract signing with L&T for 3 cadet training ships

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST Saurav Anand
The ships will be indigenously designed, developed and constructed at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai.

  • The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from 2026, the defence ministry said

NEW DELHI :The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a contract with Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) for acquisition of three cadet training ships, at an overall cost of 3,108.09 crore, under Buy (Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)) category.

The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from 2026, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

According to the ministry, these ships will cater to the training of officer cadets, including women, at sea after their basic training to meet the future requirements of the Indian Navy. 

“The ships would also provide training to cadets from friendly countries with the aim to strengthen diplomatic relations. The ships can also be deployed for evacuation of people and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)," it added.

The ships will be indigenously designed, developed and constructed at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai. 

The project will generate employment of 22.5 lakh man-days over a period of four-and-half years. This will encourage the active participation of Indian shipbuilding and associated industries, including MSMEs.

With the majority of the equipment and systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these vessels will be a proud flag bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government.

