Cabinet approves HCL-Foxconn JV to establish India's sixth semiconductor unit at Jewar: Key features, employment boost

The government on Wednesday approved an HCL-Foxconn semiconductor joint venture, which will set up a wafers manufacturing plant at an estimated cost of ₹3,706 crore at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

The proposed HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant will manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, and other devices, said I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while briefing the media on the decision taken by the Union Cabinet.

The unit will process 20,000 wafers per month and create about 2,000 jobs.

The works on other five units are currently underway, and of them is expected to be inaugurated later this year, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the Caninet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The unit at Jewar will have 20,000 wafers per month capacity, and the chips 36 million (3.6 crore) per month, the minister said.

The chips produced at the Jewar plant will be used in mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, PCs, among others.

The semiconductor industry in India is still in a nascent stage, with various local and multinational companies intending to tap its vast potential. Chip shortages during Covid realised the importance of indigenous manufacturing to fill deficiency, for national security and galvanise indigenous innovation.

The other five semiconductors are under construction in Gujarat and Assam.

"Already five semiconductor units are in advanced stages of construction. With this sixth unit, Bharat moves forward in its journey to develop the strategically vital semiconductor industry," the government said.

