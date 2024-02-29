Cabinet approves India's first semiconductor fab by Tata Group and Taiwan's PSMC

The Union Cabinet on Thursday, February 29, approved the country's first semiconductor fab to be made by the Tata Group in collaboration with Powerchip Taiwan. The semiconductor fab will come up in Dholera with a capacity of 50,000 wafers per month, said IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on February 29.

A net investment of ₹27,000 crore will go into the fab. 48 million chips per day will be produced from the unit, once the full capacity is reached.

MORE TO COME

