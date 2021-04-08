Can air purifier filters be recycled?

To be effective against high levels of pollution, purifiers need to run almost constantly, sucking up energy resources as well as debris. And their filters need replacing every few months. Those components—typically a mix of natural and synthetic fibers with some plastic and metal and other coatings—almost always wind up in a landfill. QualityAirFilters.com explains on its website that though an air purifier “may appear recyclable, all of those particles that it has collected while in use make it unsafe to recycle." All those pollutants end up in the landfill, too.