Can India capitalize on China’s manufacturing woes?4 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 07:57 PM IST
Companies need new sites for factories, but they may be deterred by New Delhi’s red tape and tariffs
One small step for Apple could be a giant leap for the Indian economy. The company recently announced that it will manufacture its flagship iPhone 14 in southern India. It’ll be the first time Apple has produced a leading-edge phone in the country close to its launch. Supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have taken Apple’s decision as a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort to boost industrialization through higher tariffs and production-linked subsidies. But India’s state-led efforts to industrialize have stumbled before. This time may be no different.