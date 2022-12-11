Can India capitalize on China’s manufacturing woes?

Nonetheless, there is reason to be skeptical about New Delhi’s approach. On Mr. Modi’s watch India has retreated from multilateral trade pacts such as the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which will make it less appealing to firms looking to diversify their supply chains. Arvind Subramanian, a former chief economic adviser to the Indian government, sees similarities in spirit with India’s infamous license-raj, which gave the government a chokehold on the economy from the 1950s until the advent of liberalization in 1991. In an interview with an Indian website earlier this year, Mr. Subramanian listed too much governmental discretionary power, the difficulty of ending subsidies, and an overemphasis on capital-intensive industries as flaws in India’s strategy.