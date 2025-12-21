The $75 billion drain: How India lost the global shipping race and the bold mission to reclaim it
N Madhavan 10 min read 21 Dec 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Once a maritime superpower, India now pays $75 billion annually to foreign ships. Can the Maritime Amrit Kaal Mission close a staggering gap with South Korea and China? Discover how India plans to reclaim the oceans and catch the shipbuilding bus.
Chennai/Kochi: The divergence is stark. Both Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries were established the same year—1972. In 53 years, the South Korean company has become the largest shipbuilding entity in the world with revenue of $9.85 billion (2024). A few weeks ago, it delivered its 5,000th vessel—a patrol frigate for the Philippines navy. On the other hand, CSL, India’s largest shipbuilder, is a fraction of that size. It generated revenue of about $550 million in 2024-25 and had only built 241 vessels till March this year.
