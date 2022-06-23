Can India turn itself into the next global manufacturing hub?

In the manufacturing space, creating agility can prove to be a challenging task, unlike in the service industry, where the deliverables can be customized and reconfigured. “When you try to look at a problem on a piecemeal basis, you can identify gaps like no timely access to raw material, or financing issues, or outstanding receivables. But, to actually solve them, you have to take a leap of faith in terms of refinancing the entire supply chain or creating a new tier-II or tier-III supply chain below it, which is hard to do," Acharya said.