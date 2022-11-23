Capex deployment under PLI expected to pick up from FY24: Icra1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 05:17 PM IST
The annual capex from the PLI schemes is expected to cross ₹1 trillion from FY24 and may peak out at ₹1.7 trillion in FY26
New Delhi: Capital expenditure of manufacturers is on the rise as the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme has encouraged bids across sectors, but capex deployment is expected to pick up only in FY24 for more than 80% of the projected investments, ratings agency Icra said on Wednesday.