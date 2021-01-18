Caplin Steriles partners with JAMP Pharma to produce 6 injectables for Canada

Caplin Point on Monday announced that its subsidiary Caplin Steriles Limited has partnered with JAMP Pharma Group to produce six injectable to be filed shortly in Canada.

Some of these products have already been filed by Caplin Steriles in the USA.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr C. C. Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin PointLaboratories Limited, said: "We have targeted Canada as one of our key expansion areas in Regulated Markets and we are excited to work with ]AMP, one of the fastest growing companies in Canada.

"We are confident that we will be adding more products to this partnership in due course."

Caplin Steriles Ltd, a Subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited, is a niche sterile product manufacturing company that is approved by US FDA and EU-GMP. The company has filed 19 abbreviated new drug applications so far in the US, and currently holds 11 FDA approvals.

Meanwhile, Louis Pilon, JAMP Pharma Group's CEO added "We are very pleased and excited to enter into this partnership with Caplin Point Laboratories Limited. This partnership will allow us to continue our mission to provide more affordable options to Canadian patients, as well as our retail and institutional partners. We certainly hope to collaborate on more products with our new partner in the coming years."

