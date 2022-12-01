Car despatches robust in Nov, but 2-wheeler volumes soften

Passenger vehicle makers reported a modest drop in despatches to dealers in November from record sales in the festive month of October, as demand remained strong and companies struggled to fulfil customer orders.
However, for two-wheeler makers, factory-gate shipments declined significantly in November from the preceding month, with the moderation in demand more visible in the case of motorcycles than scooters. However, sales volume rose in double-digits from the year-ago period for both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers because of last year’s low base due to chip shortages and weak rural demand.
The sharper slowdown in motorcycle sales than in scooters underscored the fact that rural demand has been sluggish. Rural households typically prefer to buy motorcycles, while demand for scooters is mostly seen in towns and cities.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, which is stronger in the scooter segment, saw November sales grow nearly 40% from a year earlier, while motorcycle makers such as Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Co. and Bajaj Auto saw sales grow at a much slower pace.
Automakers across segments are expected to taper production to manage stock at the end of the year when customers seek heavy discounts as dealers look to liquidate stock ahead of the new year. This time, the implementation of BS-VI phase-II norms from April next year is an additional factor that automakers will have to account for, potentially slowing down sales in the next couple of months as the changeover takes place.
Passenger vehicle wholesales grew 31.5% from a year earlier to 322,000 units in November.
“This indicates a very good bounce-back post-covid. Sales from April-November in the ongoing fiscal totalled around 2.6 million against 1.9 million last year, which is a growth of 37%.
In the current calendar year, wholesale passenger vehicle shipments have crossed 3.5 million units in 11 months against 2.8 million last year - that’s a growth of 24.5%.
