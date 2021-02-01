Cement firms lead pvt sector’s capex plans

With construction activities stalling in the first quarter of 2020-21 because of covid-related lockdowns, demand for cement had fallen off a cliff. In an effort to recover, cement companies shortened their debtor cycles and improved cash flow management. “Among the measures, the first was to adopt the cash-and-carry model, saying we will not sell our cement on credit," N. Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director, India Cements said at a press conference earlier this week. “We said we will fix a certain price and refuse any order below that price. We were not bothered what other people (cement manufacturers) did. Our volumes came down a little, but profitability was sustained, so was the business."