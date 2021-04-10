Cement production falls 5.5% in February

Amid the pandemic, cement consumption is growing in the rural, semi-urban and retail markets. Over the months, cement demand is being driven by rural India due to better labour availability; there has been an increase in construction of rural infrastructure and low-cost housing. Rural demand is usually with regard to the retail market largely which is the housing and repair and modification market). Now as the economy has unlocked, there has been a steady pick up in housing and government infrastructure projects which has resulted in reviving demand across our markets even in urban India.

