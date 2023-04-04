Centre approves 13 taskforces for green steel

Centre approves 13 taskforces for green steel2 min read . 08:05 PM IST
- The minister emphasized on adopting a participatory approach to define the roadmap for green steel
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Steel has approved the formation of13 taskforces identifying action points for each aspect of green steel production, Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said on Tuesday.
Addressing the seventh meeting with the Integrated Steel Plants (ISP) Advisory Committee, the minister emphasized on adopting a participatory approach to define the roadmap for green steel.
“The move is expected to drive the development and adoption of sustainable steel making practices and technologies in India. This will not only help to reduce the carbon footprint of the steel industry but also contribute to India’s efforts to combat climate change," he added.
Scindia reiterated that as the World’s second-largest steel producer India needs to become most responsible through green steel adoption and asked the Committee to work together to define the way forward for the industry.
The taskforces will focus on various aspects of green steel production, including raw materials, technology, and policy frameworks. “We are committed to promoting sustainable steelmaking practices in India. The establishment of these taskforces is a significant step towards achieving this goal," said Scindia.
“We believe that the adoption of green steel production practices will not only benefit the environment but also lead to the creation of new jobs and economic growth" he added.
Emphasizing on the increasing demand for coking coal in the country, the minister highlighted that steel producers need to increase the capacity of their washeries to increase coal production and motivated the group to build India’s Atmanirbharta in the field so that we can reduce our dependence on imports. He also suggested exploring varied and new sources for coal import.
The committee also discussed the avenues for branding made-in-India steel and came to a consensus that to make a global identity for Indian steel, common branding parameters and guidelines need to be made for each steel product.
The minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting the brand India in export markets of steel. Components of the QR code include name of the product, six-digit HSN code (used for international benchmarking), grade of the steel (mention of physical properties), dimensions, weight in tonnes, SKUs and batch IDs, mill criteria (rule of determining origin), address of the place where it is manufactured, among others will be included in the branding.
Apart from this the Committee also discussed exploring the possibility of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme 2.0 for Steel. Under the PLI 1.0 scheme, the government has approved Rs. 6322 crores to give a new impetus to the Steel sector.
The Ministry of Steel has signed 57 MoUs with 27 companies for specialty steel under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. He urged the group to work in collaboration to formulate PLI 2.0 with a vision to make India a global leader in steel manufacturing.