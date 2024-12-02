Industry
Battery parts may get a ₹9,000 crore push
Rituraj Baruah , Manas Pimpalkhare 4 min read 02 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Electrodes are the costliest components of a battery cell, with cathode and anode costing about 21% and 15% respectively, an industry report showed
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The Centre may roll out a ₹9,000 crore scheme to support the manufacturing of components for batteries that power electric cars and back up clean energy systems, two people aware of the discussions said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less