Battery parts may get a ₹9,000 crore push

“Anode manufacturing facility typically begins at an annual capacity of at least 20,000 tonnes, and the cost of 100,000 tonne annual capacity is about $1 billion. For cathode manufacturing, the cost would be somewhat higher," Karuturi of OMI Foundation said. India has the seventh largest reserve of natural graphite, out of which about 203.6 million tonnes is yet to be discovered, he said. While the country has immense potential to cater serve domestic anode manufacturing, the absence of large mines is an issue, he said.