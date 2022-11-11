Centre issues e-waste management rules

Centre issues e-waste management rules2 min read . 12:47 AM IST
NEW DELHI :
The government has restricted the use of hazardous substances in manufacturing electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) following deaths due to exposure to radioactive material, including of a 35-year-old man who suffered exposure in the scrap market of Mayapuri in west Delhi.
This is applicable to all electrical devices and radiotherapy equipment, nuclear medicine equipment and accessories, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), electric toys, air conditioners, microwaves, tablets, washing machine, refrigerator and iPad among others.
“The rules mandate to reduce the use of lead, mercury, cadmium among others in the manufacturing of electronic equipment that have an adverse impact on human health and the environment," said a notification.
The government notified E-waste (management) rules 2022, that will come into force from 1 April next year and apply to every manufacturer, producer refurbisher, dismantler and recycler involved in manufacturing, sale, transfer, purchase, refurbishing, dismantling, recycling and processing of e-waste or electrical and electronic equipment.
Dr Amit Shrivastava, senior consultant, Neurology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi said, “The metal in e-waste includes mercury, lead, cadmium, polybrominated flame retardants, barium and lithium, all of which are hazardous to human health.
Toxins’ harmful health impact on humans includes damage to the brain, heart, liver, kidneys and skeletal system. They can also have a significant effect on neurological and reproductive systems, resulting in sickness and birth abnormalities. Improper e-waste disposal is highly hazardous to the global ecosystem. To reduce the dangerous impacts of e-waste, it is critical to e-cycle goods effectively so they can be recycled, refurbished, resold, or repurposed."
The notification said, “Manufacturer shall use the technology or methods so as to make the end product recyclable and shall ensure that component or part made by different manufacturer are compatible with each other so as to reduce the quantity of e-waste. The Central Pollution Control Board shall conduct random sampling of electrical and electronic equipment placed on the market to monitor and verify the compliance of reduction of hazardous substances provisions."
Imports or placement in the market for new electrical and electronic equipment shall be permitted only for those which are compliant with provisions laid down by the government. If a product does not comply with the e-waste management rules, the manufacturer will have to withdraw all samples from the market.
It is the responsibility of the manufacturer to collect e-waste generated during manufacture and to ensure its recycling or disposal. However, the rule does not apply to waste batteries, packaging plastics, micro enterprises and radio-active waste, as covered under the provisions of the law.