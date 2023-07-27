Centre mulling PLI scheme for chemicals & petrochemical industry, says FM1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Sitharaman said that while chemicals and petrochemicals sector is crucial for the economy, it faces major challenges that need to be addressed
New Delhi: The Indian government will consider Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the chemicals and petrochemicals industry as it pushes to become a manufacturing hub, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.
