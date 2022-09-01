Centre prepares to select projects for textile mega parks

The scheme, known as Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA), was announced in Budget 2021 to make the textile industry globally competitive. It was given a budget of ₹4,445 crore for seven years up to 2027-28. Seven such parks are due to be approved. “We have almost finalized the states where mega textile parks will be set up. But we are trying to get a few things from the states by way of concessions. We are trying to get states to agree to a better power regime. In some states, the cost of power is quite high and we are trying to get it reduced. They have been asked to give us a long-term roadmap— say 15 years—of the power tariff that will be charged at these textile parks. We are telling them to refrain from raising power charges for 15 years but we are looking for some kind of a projection regarding the same," an official said. India’s textile and apparel exporters complain that a largely fragmented supply chain and higher logistics costs push up the cost of production—one reason export orders have steadily moved to countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam. These mega parks, textile makers say, could help return textile orders as a result of a planned integrated textiles value chain—including spinning, weaving and processing —at a single location. Among the states that have shown interest are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.